Emily Blunt open to play Mary Poppins again

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Emily Blunt says she is open to reprising her role of Mary Poppins for another film.

The 35-year-old actor has taken on the iconic role in Disney's latest film "Mary Poppins Returns", which is a direct sequel to the 1964 original.

In an interview with CBS, Blunt said like most superhero films, "Mary Poppins Return" should also get a sequel.

"If Mary Poppins is a superhero, most superheroes have sequels," Blunt said.

When asked whether she would reprise the role in another film, the actor replied, "Yes. I want to be her again. I like being her."

She also described the character as "completely bizarre and unknowable".

Directed by Rob Marshall, "Mary Poppins Returns" also features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters.

The film releases in India on January 4, 2019.