Home Entertainment English

Harvey Weinstein bragged of sex with Jennifer Lawrence, claims lawsuit

The Hollywood producer sexually harassed an aspiring actress and told her, "I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar."

Published: 15th December 2018 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been hit with a lawsuit from an actress who claims he forcibly performed oral sex on her, repeatedly masturbated in front of her, and threatened to harm her career if she objected.

According to the suit, Weinstein pushed her to the ground during a meeting in his office in 2013. He then removed her underwear and began to perform oral sex, as she started to sob in protest. He then asked: "Do you even want to be an actress?," according to the suit, variety.com reported on Friday.

Weinstein said he was trying to help her and that he was the gateway to her dreams, according to the suit, adding: "I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar."

Lawrence issued a statement on Friday denying that they had a sexual relationship.

"My heart breaks for all the women who were victimised by Harvey Weinstein," Lawrence said.

"I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women."

The plaintiff, identified in the suit only as Jane Doe, said she first met Weinstein at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013. She said she went to his suite at the Waldorf Astoria Park City, where Weinstein barged in on her while she was using the bathroom. She said Weinstein pulled down his pants and masturbated, eventually ejaculating on her skirt.

Weinstein's attorneys have repeatedly denied that he engaged in non-consensual sex, and alleged that his accusers are lying about consensual relations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment Jennifer Lawrence MeToo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp