'Billions Season Three' is a cat-and-mouse game, says actor Damien Lewis

TV audiences were introduced to the shell-shocked war veteran, Nick Brody, who comes home to a world that’s completely different from the one he left behind, in Homeland (2012).

By Express News Service

TV audiences were introduced to the shell-shocked war veteran, Nick Brody, who comes home to a world that’s completely different from the one he left behind, in Homeland (2012). British actor Damien Lewis, who played Brody, won an Emmy for Outstanding Actor for this performance. But before he became Brody of Homeland, the actor played Charlie Crews in the show Life (2008), which bagged the AFI award for Best TV Series. In 2016, Lewis got noticed in another drama, Billions (currently in its third season). 

The series, created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin, is loosely based on the activities of Preet Bharara, the former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York (played by Paul Giamatti) and his legal battles with hedge fund manager Steve Cohen of SAC Capital Advisors (played by Lewis). 

Excerpts from an interview:
  
What was your reaction to your character Bobby being jailed at the end of the season?
I loved seeing Bobby go down, because I’m going to enjoy seeing how he tries to get himself back up again. I think it will be a longer process through Season Three. There’s a prosecution pending for Bobby now, but it’s complicated. I think in Season Three, we’ll find Bobby in the mire a little bit; compromised and trying to find ways to get out of it.

Will Bobby continue to struggle to gain respect from the financial community?
There’s something arriviste about Bobby. He’s a blue-collar, working class guy who made a ton of money. So he’s the avatar of the American Dream. But, operating in New York, there is a hierarchical snobbery that is a bit like something we might expect more from the UK. There’s a class system and Bobby’s money doesn’t buy his way into it.

So there’s always a sense that he’s the jumped up kid trying to buy his way into the establishment. And that gives him a sort of a gangster quality, which is why I think people like him.

How does Season Three compare with the previous two? 
Season One is sort of an introduction to the world, and all the characters, and Season Two is a really good thriller. That continues in Season Three. It’s a cat-and-mouse game.

And, what’s in store for Bobby?
How is Bobby going to get back into his company? How is he going to get his assets unfrozen and be trading again? Bobby being Bobby — he’s going to probably find many different ways to manipulate and make sure that he can trade at an arm’s length without being personally responsible. 

