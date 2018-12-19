Ansel Elgort in The Great High School Imposter

By Express News Service

Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort, best known for his roles in The Fault in Our Stars and Baby Driver, has been roped in to play the lead in the adaptation of The Great High School Imposter, a story of a bright Ukranian kid, Artur Samarin, who reduced five years off his age so he could be adopted by a childless couple in a small Pennsylvania town, all to stay in the country after a short stint in a work exchange programme.

The story follows that Artur Samarin then becomes a top student at school and just before he is all set to work for NASA he is turned over by his adopted parents to the authorities painting him as a terrorist.

The script is adapted for screen by Mike Makowsky, who wrote and produced the Hugh Jackman-starrer Bad Education while Jeremy Steckler of Conde Nast Entertainment is producing the film. Ansel Elgort is currently awaiting the release of The Goldfinch while he is also set to star in Steven Spielberg-directed West Side Story.