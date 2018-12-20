Nick Jonas wishes brother Kevin on wedding anniversary with a cute pimple story

IANS By

WASHINGTON DC: Nick Jonas celebrated his brother Kevin's wedding anniversary by sharing a very cute pimple story, and all we can say is, been there done that!

This Wednesday marked 9 years of Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' wedding and the newly-wed expressed his love for the two by sharing a hilarious zit story from the couple's wedding day.

"9 years ago today my brother @kevinjonas and his bride @daniellejonas got married," he wrote.

9 years ago today my brother @kevinjonas & his bride @daniellejonas got married. As I enter this new chapter of my life with my beautiful bride I’m so grateful to have a shining example of what a beautiful and healthy marriage should be. Love you both so much. Happy anniversary. pic.twitter.com/OBPVRv2hO7 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 19, 2018

"Little known fact... on the day of their wedding I had an enormous zit in the middle of my forehead. I was 17 and beyond embarrassed, given there were 400+ guests and pictures that the world would see... but the two of them made me feel so much better about it by telling me "you can't see it at all" and "no one will notice," he began the story.

He continued, "Their thoughtfulness on their big day, and throughout their life together is so touching and selfless. My zit faded away after about a week but their love endures forever."

Ending the funny story with on a heartfelt note, the 'Close' singer wrote, "As I enter this new chapter of my life with my beautiful bride I'm so grateful to have a shining example of what a beautiful and healthy marriage should be."

And lastly, wishing the much-in-love couple a life time of happiness, Nick wrote, "Love you both so much (and your sweet daughters). Cheers to a lifetime of joy ahead for you both together always. Happy anniversary."

The newest member of the Jonas family, Priyanka Chopra also posted an Instagram story wishing Kevin Jonas and Danielle on their anniversary.

Let's just say anybody, who has gone through puberty in their life, can relate to Nick's situation.