Tete-a-tete with the Aquaman Jason Momoa himself!

By Express News Service

A little over 20 years ago, a little boy, who was born in Hawaii and raised in Iowa (United States), was discovered by international designer Takeo Kikuchi, who encouraged his modeling career. After taking up a few roles in film and TV, including Baywatch: Hawaii (1999-2001), Stargate: Atlantis (2005-09) and Conan the Barbarian (2011), this 39-year-old actor, became a household name after he played the invincible Khal Drogo, in the Game of Thrones (2011).

In 2014, after a brief appearance as Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, it was confirmed that the character would have his own film, detailing his origin story. Directed by James Wan, and set in the fictional world of Atlantis, the film is about how Arthur Curry/Aquaman, finds himself caught between a surface world that ravages the sea and the underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt. Perhaps the most telling compliment that Aquaman has received upon its initial release is that it is the best DC Comics movie since The Dark Knight. And Jason Momoa agrees. Excerpts from a conversation with the actor:

How has the journey been like for Jason Momoa?

I have had the most involved and wildest ride of my life –– from going to the audition for Batman v Superman, knowing I’m not going to be Batman, then having (director) Zack Snyder say, point blank, ‘Guess who you’re going to play?’ I definitely didn’t think I’d get to be here doing my own movie, and working with (director) James Wan, who is such an amazing filmmaker.

James did such a great job with the character and this incredible world he’s created – Atlantis — with seven different kinds of creatures. Everything I wanted to do with the character is in this movie, and I just feel lucky and honoured to be here. But the most awesome part of my journey has been my kids. When I started Batman v Superman, they weren’t at that age yet, and now they are. So it’s amazing to get to see all this through their eyes.

You’ve talked about some of the points of connection between Aquaman’s origins as a half-Atlantean, half-surface dweller, and your own experience, having been born in Hawaii and raised in Iowa. Was that something you drew on in to bring this story to the screen?

Definitely, in the sense of being part of two worlds and not feeling like you truly belong in either. Everything Arthur experiences as a kid is pretty dead on. Most people wouldn’t think I got bullied, but I got bullied a lot where I grew up, so I can definitely identify with that.

It’s fun to be this lone outlaw with a pretty sharp tongue, and have a jaded and sarcastic perspective on everything, but that rough exterior is just how Arthur covers up his own sensitivity and vulnerability. We get to see a lot of colours in him, some are vulnerable moments and also the little idiosyncrasies he has that make hake your head, like my wife shakes her head at me.

You and Amber Heard (Mera) share a great chemistry. Was it something the two of you worked on?

Amber is awesome, and she and I got along like a house on fire from day one, so it was definitely easy. We’re a lot alike, and weirdly, of the two of us, she’s probably more like Aquaman. She definitely has the harder role — to be the princess of Atlantis, to be so rigid and serious all the time, and recite all these formal lines of dialogue. I was constantly doing silly things to make her laugh, and she just had to be stoic. She would say some pretty funny things herself, but it’s hard to fight back giggles, when you’ve got to speak like an Atlantean.