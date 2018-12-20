Indian film Widow of Silence gets selected for International Film Festival Rotterdam 2019

By Express News Service

Kashmir-set Indian drama film, Widow of Silence, will be screened at the prestigious International Film Festival Rotterdam 2019 in the Voice section. The film tells the story of a Muslim ‘half-widow’ who struggles to get the death certificate of her missing husband from the government. Directed by Praveen Morchhale, the film stars Shilpi Marwaha, Ajay Chourey, Noorjahan and Bilal.

Widow of Silence had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in October. It won the Best Film Award (Indian Film Competition) at the Kolkata International Film Festival and was in the international competition section at the International Film Festival of Kerala. Praveen Morchhale was also nominated at Busan International Film Festival 2018 for the Kim Jiseok Awards.

"I am so happy that a film on the painful situations of half-widows in Kashmir and their struggle to have a dignified life in society has been invited to one of the world’s most reputed festivals. It’s a recognition of cinema deeply rooted in the humanity,” said Morchhale, who has previously directed critically-acclaimed films like Barefoot to Goa (2013) and Walking With The Wind (2017).

The 48th International Film Festival Rotterdam will be held from January 23 to February 3, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. British director Sacha Polak’s acid attack drama, Dirty God, is scheduled to open the festival.