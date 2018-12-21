'Beverly Hills, 90210' reboot in works with original cast including Tori Spelling

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot is in the works at CBS Television Studios with original cast members set to return.

Actors Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris are said to be on board for the new edition of the 1990s teen soap franchise. The new version will be steered by the showrunners of the previous iteration of the series, CW's "90210", reported Deadline.

The original series, created by Darren Star and produced by Aaron Spelling, became a pop culture sensation and aired from 1990 to 2000 on Fox.

Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry also starred in the long-running hit.

CW revived it for five seasons with a new cast from 2008-2013.

The rebooted version saw several original cast members make appearances, including Garth, Doherty, and Spelling.