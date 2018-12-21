Selena Gomez 'a lot healthier and happier' post treatment for emotional breakdown

Home Entertainment English

The news came weeks after the 'Heart Want What It Wants' singer was hospitalised for conditions related to her autoimmune disease lupus and a kidney transplant that she had undergone last year. 

Published: 21st December 2018

In August 2016, Selena Gomez had announced she was taking time off to address lupus-triggered anxiety and depression. (Youtube screen grab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American singer Selena Gomez, who recently underwent mental health treatment following an emotional breakdown, has now become healthier and happier, sources said.

The 26-year-old singer was spotted with her friends at several places in California looking visibly fitter, reported E! Online.

The 'Slow Down' singer was dressed in a white sports bra, black leggings, and a colour coordinated cap.

"Selena's back at her house and feeling good. She's been spending time with her friends and family and just getting back into her normal routine. She's healthy and feeling a lot happier. The time away was good for her to reset and figure out some new ways of dealing with the issues that have been bringing her down," a source told E! News.

The source also shared how Gomez is maintaining a daily routine of working out and eating healthy.

"She's focused on her physical and mental well-being and is conscious of the things she needs to do to stay healthy. She has a routine that involves working out, eating healthy and therapy sessions. She is surrounding herself with her best girlfriends and positive influences in her life. She's happy to be back home and seeing friends again," the source added.

On Thursday, Gomez was snapped hiking with her friends in Malibu. She was also spotted in Hollywood on a trip to snowy Big Bear, California, with her gang.

Gomez made headlines in October after she entered a treatment center for the second time this year to seek help on issues related to anxiety and depression.

