Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber introduce new family member

Hailey Baldwin posted photographs and videos on her Instagram Story that showed off her and Bieber's new dog.

Published: 23rd December 2018 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Star couple Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have introduced the newest family member -- a dog named Oscar Bieber.

On Saturday, Baldwin posted photographs and videos on her Instagram Story that showed off her and Bieber's new dog, reports eonline.com.

Oscar Bieber

In one video, Baldwin filmed the pup running around their bed while Bieber used his hands as a makeshift toy and played with Oscar.

In another photograph, Oscar was fast asleep next to Baldwin with his paw right underneath his face.

The "Sorry" singer shared a picture on his Instagram Story of Oscar inside a little fenced-in area with his bed and a bowl of dog food and water sitting elegantly on a place mat. "Merry Christmas from Oscar," he wrote.

