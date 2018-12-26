Home Entertainment English

Nicki Minaj joins Angry Birds Movie 2 voice cast

The Angry Birds, directed by Fergal Reilly and Clay Kaytis, was set on an island populated entirely by happy, flightless birds.

26th December 2018

Nicki Minaj | AP

By CE Features
Express News Service

Rapper Nicki Minaj has joined the voice cast of Angry Birds Movie 2. The 36-year-old recording artiste will lend her voice to an as-yet-unrevealed role. The singer/producer has previously been part of Ice Age: Continental Drift, Barbershop: The Next Cut and The Other Woman.

The sequel will see Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage reprise their roles from the original where they will be joined by Rachel Bloom, Sterling K Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Zach Woods, Awkwafina, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, and Brooklynn Prince.

Leslie Jones will voice the primary antagonist of the film which will be directed by Thurop Van Orman and John Rice with the latter also producing.

The Angry Birds, directed by Fergal Reilly and Clay Kaytis, was set on an island populated entirely by happy, flightless birds. The film’s release on September 20, 2019 coincides with the 10th anniversary of the hit video game. 

