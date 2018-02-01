WASHINGTON: The production on sixth and final season of Netflix` ‘House of Cards’ has resumed after Kevin Spacey’s exit from the show.

The streaming giant also announced that two new cast members are joining the series for the final season. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear are joining the hit-series for its upcoming season, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The details of their roles are being kept under wraps, but it is known the two will play siblings.

The two cast additions will join Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver in the upcoming season.

Kevin Spacey, who played the lead character Frank Underwood, has exited from the hit Netflix show.

Production on the series was originally shut down in October after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against series star Kevin Spacey.

He was accused of sexually assaulting actor Anthony Rapp when he was 14-years-old.

Upon news of the allegations, Spacey was essentially fired from ‘House of Cards’ and recast in the film ‘All the Money in the World’.