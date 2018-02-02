LOS ANGELES: Actress Jennifer Lawrence will host "Unrigged Live!" appearing alongside Tig Notaro and Nikki Glaser in a politically charged variety show of comedy and music.

The acts will cap off a three-day political summit at Tulane University in New Orleans, reports variety.com.

Lawrence, Notaro and Glaser will be joined by the New Orleans band The Preservation Hall All-Stars and former Ohio senator Nina Turner, among others, for "Unrigged Live!" which is produced by Broadway's Triptyk Studios.

The performance is the headline event of the three-day Unrig the System Summit (February 2-4), which aims to bring together bipartisan political reform groups with activists, celebrities, academics and philanthropists to solve the problem of getting corrupt money out of politics.

"Unrigged Live!", which will livestream on the summit's website, is set for Saturday at Tulane's McAlister Auditorium. Both the summit and the variety show are planned as biannual events.

