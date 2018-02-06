LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has broken his silence on the brutal crash involving actress Uma Thurman on the set of "Kill Bill" 15 years ago, saying the stunt has been the biggest regret of his life.

Tarantino has been feeling the heat ever since Thurman shared details of the crash and the injuries she suffered for a New York Times article over the weekend in which for the first time she accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 47-year-old actress said the on-set crash in Mexico in 2002 left her suffering concussion and damaged knees. She shared the full footage of the incident on her Instagram on Monday showing the moment she crashed into a tree while filming Tarantino's action movie.

Thurman clarified that Tarantino had given her the footage before adding that he was 'deeply regretful and remains remorseful' over the incident. She made it clear that she blames Weinstein and accused him of lying and destroying evidence.

Tarantino, who has drawn criticism ever since the details of the crash emerged, told Deadline that he was the one who gave the footage to Thurman to help her with the NYT article, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He said: "I thought, a straight road is a straight road and I didn't think I needed to run the road again to make sure there wasn't any difference, going in the opposite direction. Again, that is one of the biggest regrets of my life. As a director, you learn things and sometimes you learn them through horrendous mistakes. That was one of my most horrendous mistakes, that I didn't take the time to run the road, one more time, just to see what I would see.

"She showed up, in a good mood. We did the shot. And she crashed. At first, no one really knew what happened. After the crash, when Uma went to the hospital, I was feeling in total anguish at what had happened. I walked the road, going the opposite direction. And in walking the road, going in the other direction... I don't know how a straight road turns into an un-straight road, but it wasn't as straight.

"It wasn't the straight shot that it had been, going the other way. There is a little mini S-curve that almost seemed like it opened up to a mini fork in the road."

He said he dug up the 15-year-old footage after speaking to Thurman for sometime about how she was going to reveal her encounters with Weinstein.

"Uma and I had talked about it, for a long period of time, deciding how she was going to do it. She wanted clarity on what happened in that car crash, after all these years," he said.