LOS ANGELES: Actors Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen have announced the end of their three-year relationship.

Silverman tweeted to announce the news a la Gwyneth Paltrow's infamous breakup terminology, reported Fox News.

"The great Michael Sheen and I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not 'over Christmas' - like that wasn't the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries and it got hard. Felt we should just tell you all so you stop askin, 'How's Michael/How's Sarah'," she wrote.

Sheen is yet to comment on the update.

The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not “over Christmas” - like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, “How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?” — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 5, 2018

Silverman, 47, and the Welsh-born actor started dating in 2014. She previously dated late night host Jimmy Kimmel from 2002 to 2009.

Sheen, 49, dated actress Rachel McAdams for three years before his relationship with Silverman. He also dated ballet dancer Lorraine Stewart from late 2004 to 2010. He shares one daughter with ex-partner Kate Beckinsale.



