LOS ANGELES: Model Blac Chyna has fired back at Kim Kardashian over the reality star's Valentine's Day "hate list" and has called her a cruel bully.

Kim stirred up controversy this week by calling out of all her celebrity "haters" while promoting her new fragrances entitled Bae, BFF and Ride and Die, reports mirror.co.uk.

The reality TV star, who recently welcomed her third child Chicago, put together a list of all the celebrities she'd be gifting with her latest fragrances.

Sharing the list on Snapchat, Kim, 37, said that her selection of names which were divided into three categories by coloured post-its - and Chyna was among them.

"I'm going to send them to my lovers, to my haters... to everyone that I'm thinking of because it's Valentine's Day after all," she announced.

Responding to Kim's very public diss on Friday, Chyna has reportedly branded her "cruel" and a "bully".

Sources close to Chyna told tmz.com that she's annoyed that she was included on the list, saying she considers Kim a "very cruel, huge bully" who's using "Mean Girls" tactics to promote her latest products.

As well as Rob Kardashian's former girlfriend Chyna, Kim also listed Taylor Swift, Piers Morgan and Wendy Williams. Bette Midler and Chloe Grace Moretz also made an appearance. Fans will remember Kim fell out with the actresses on Twitter after they dared criticise her naked selfies.

While on the 'nice list', were Kim's showbiz friends Chrissy Teigen, Ciara and Paris Hilton.