WASHINGTON DC: After her struggle with mental health issues in the last year, Selena Gomez has said she will be putting her health at the forefront for 2018.

The ‘Bad Liar’ singer recently opened up about her ongoing battle with depression and anxiety in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I've had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I've been very vocal about it, but it's not something I feel I'll ever overcome,” said the 25-year-old, as reported by E! Online.

“There won't be a day when I'm like, 'Here I am in a pretty dress—I won!' I think it's a battle I'm gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm OK with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else. I'm starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I'm healthy. If that's good, everything else will fall into place.”

“I don't really set goals 'cause I don't want to be disappointed if I don't reach them, but I do want to work on my music, too. My next album has been forever in the making. When people ask me why, I'm honest about it: It's because I haven't been ready. I mean, point-blank, I don't feel confident enough in where my music is yet,” she said.

“If that takes 10 years, then it takes 10 years. I don't care. Right now I just want to be super intentional with all of the things I'm doing.”

Gomez recently completed a two-week program in New York City where she stayed on-site at the center and underwent therapy, ate healthy meals and took pilates and meditation sessions.