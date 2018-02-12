NEW YORK: Kim Cattrall has a message for Sarah Jessica Parker: Spare me your sympathy.

Cattrall lashed out Saturday at her former "Sex and the City" co-star after Parker expressed her condolences over the death of Cattrall's brother, Chris.

"Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," Cattrall wrote on Instagram. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

The two actresses reportedly have not gotten along for years.

Cattrall's brother was found dead last week. He was 55.

A 2017 article in the NY Post (titled 'Inside the Mean Girls Culture That Destroyed Sex and the City) alleged that Sarah Jessica Parker and the two other stars in the cast had formed a clique and were not on speaking terms with Cattrall by the time the series ended in 2004.

Parker last year announced there would be no third film in the franchise.

"I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story," she is quoted as having said to the media.

Various reports claimed that Catrall had made a demand and the studio refused to meet it.

Kim denied making any demands and tweeted: "Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."

A screengrab of Kim Catrall's Instagram post.

(With inputs from online desk)



