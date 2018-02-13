NEW YORK: Supermodel Gigi Hadid, after her appearances at New York Fashion Week, has hit out at body shamers for commenting on her weight fluctuations.

Hadid, who was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease -- in which the immune system attacks the thyroid -- made her feelings known through a passionate series of tweets, reports eonline.com.

The 22-year-old wrote: "For those of you so determined to come up with why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started at 17, I was not yet diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease; those of you who called me 'too big for the industry' were seeing inflammation and water retention due to that.

"Over the last few years, I've been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body's ability to retain heat, etc... I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out."

Hadid, however, said her diet has remained the same throughout.

"I may be 'too skinny' for you, honestly this skinny isn't what I want to be," she wrote and concluded her statement with: "I will not further explain the way my body looks... Stop putting me in that box just because you don't understand the way my body has matured."

Her Twitter post drew support from celebrities like Ruby Rose and Chrissy Teigen.