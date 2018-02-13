LONDON: Putting all rumours to rest, ‘Spice Girls’ Victoria Beckham has said the band isn’t going on tour.

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” Beckham told British Vogue magazine, as reported by The Independent.

It was recently reported that Victoria, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Melanie C were preparing to embark on a reunion tour in the coming months.

The five members, who have not been seen together since 2012, recently had a reunion in London. They met at Horner's Hertfordshire home accompanied by their former manager Simon Fuller.

“It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely.”

“There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming.”

While she’s not up for a reunion tour right now, the fashion designer didn’t shoot down the possibility of one in the future. “It’s a positive thing,” she said of the idea. “You know, there’s so much bad stuff going on, and the Spice Girls were about fun and celebrating individuality. I think there’s so much that the brand can do, and it’s such a positive message for young kids. What does that look like in the future? It’s not me in a catsuit.”