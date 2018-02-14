LOS ANGELES: Actress Anne Heche says she was surprised when she first read the script for the series "The Brave".



"I read the first couple of pages and went, 'Wait, what?' We can have an agency on the ground in Washington DC communicating 5000 miles away from our troops telling them who to shoot and what the scope of danger is? That's when I knew I was in," stuff.co.nz quoted Heche as saying.

"The Brave" is about both the complex world of America's bravest military heroes, executing dangerous missions behind enemy lines, and the team back at home in the Defence Intelligence Agency who work alongside them using state-of-the-art technology to provide intelligence and support. The show is aired in India on AXN.

"It's probably the show that I've been most proud of in my whole life because it's about men and women who sacrifice their lives every single day for the lives of others and the safety not only of our country but the world," she said.

"I personally did not know how the Special Forces worked and that fascinated me with this show. It's really about two teams of people: one in Washington DC, in the intelligence department, and the other team on the ground on the front lines all around the world."

The 48-year-old Emmy-nominated actress plays Patricia Campbell, deputy director of the Defence Intelligence Agency. Heche's credits are diverse, from "Donnie Brasco", "Six Days, Seven Nights" and "Men In Trees".