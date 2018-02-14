LONDON: Actress Goldie Hawn says her stories of sexual harassment will top them all.

In an interview to CNBC, Hawn, 72, said that sexual harassment has "been there forever", reports telegraph.co.uk.

"I had some horrible experiences as a young dancer in New York City. I mean I'll top all of them," she said.

"The First Wives Club" star said that she was lucky that her circumstances were tempered by her upbringing.

"I had a very strong mom, a very strong dad and I had a lot of resilience and I really knew who I was, and you know the answer was always no I'll never get a job like that. A lot of girls don't," she said.

Hawn said that one of the "attacks" took place in "a dark room" and she had "to wiggle get your way out of it".

Although Hawn said that sexual harassment in the industry stretched back decades, the actress said that current events were due to an entitlement that is "partially an illness".