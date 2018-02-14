LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who welcomed daughter Stormi on February 1 with boyfriend Travis Scott, has a healthy perspective on her post-baby body.



"She's in no rush to lose the weight she gained while pregnant," a source told usmagazine.com, adding that her doctor needs to give her approval before she begins any physical activity.



And though Scott adores her at any size, he is especially attracted to her right now.



"Travis loves her curvy. He's been telling her that she has never looked more beautiful," said the source.



In the meantime, the first-time mother is focused on nourishing her body with clean foods.

