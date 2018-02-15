A still from the film Grace and Frankie (Youtube)

LOS ANGLES: Streaming giant Netflix has renewed "Grace and Frankie" for a fifth season.

The show stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the titular characters who found their lives turned upside down when their husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, respectively) revealed they were gay and left the women for each other.

The show has booked RuPaul to guest star on the new season.

He will portray Benjamin Le Day, a "formidable and quick-witted adversary who faces off with Grace and Frankie," reported Variety.

The show also stars Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Ethan Embry, and Baron Vaughn.

The fifth season of "Grace and Frankie" will be available to stream in 2019.