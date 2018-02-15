NEW DELHI: Oscar-nominated film "Lady Bird", which explores both the humour and pathos in the turbulent bond between a mother and her teenage daughter, is set to release in India on March 2.



The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, will be released by Universal Pictures India in the country, read a statement.



It stars Saoirse Ronan in the lead as Lady Bird.



"I met Saoirse Ronan at the Toronto Film Festival in 2015 when she was there for Brooklyn. I sat in her hotel room and read the entire script out loud with her," Gerwig said about roping in Ronan to play the role of Lady Bird.



"As soon as I heard her say the words, I knew beyond a doubt that she was Lady Bird. It was so different and so much better than I had imagined. She was wilful and funny and heartbreaking, both universal and specific.



"She was going into rehearsals for 'The Crucible' on Broadway, so it meant pushing the film for six months, but there was no other person who could have done it, it was hers two minutes into the read," added the director.



The coming-of-age film also stars Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothee Chalamet and Lois Smith.

