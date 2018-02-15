LOS ANGELES: Actress Sarah Jessica Parker believes her public feud with her former "Sex and the City" co-star Kim Cattrall has been "completely fabricated".



Parker, who essayed Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City", addressed the controversy surrounding the film and show by the same name after the plug was pulled on a third movie.



"I never talked about it, except to say that some of us were disappointed about the movie not happening," Parker told people.com.



"But I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan (show host), where she said things that were really hurtful about me. We had this experience and it was amazing and nothing will ever be like it."



She insisted that they had a connection with an audience, the city and their crew.



"We got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don't want to mess with that.



"I couldn't imagine anyone else playing that part. There was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won't, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege," she said.

