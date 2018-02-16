The 2008 Aston Martin 6 litre V12 DBS 2 door coupe used by Daniel Craig as James Bond in the movie 'Quantum of Solace' is shown to the media during a press preview at the James Bond movie memorabilia charity auction at Christie's auction house in Londo

LONDON: Actor Daniel Craig, who has played secret agent James Bond in four films, will sell his personal Aston Martin numbered 007, at a Christie's auction in April.

"The bespoke, midnight-blue 2014 Centenary Edition Vanquish - numbered 007 - will be offered on 20 April in New York. Sale proceeds will benefit The Opportunity Network, which helps young people with career development," the auction house said in a statement, reported Efe.

The automobile, worth an estimated $400,000 to $600,000, is being sold under Christie's The Exceptional Sale, described by the auction house as "a highly selective, tightly curated auction of decorative arts masterpieces and significant cultural icons".

"This Aston Martin Vanquish is a tour de force of automobile engineering and a distinct pleasure to drive," Craig said.

"While I will miss it, I am keen to further the very important work of The Opportunity Network with its sale," he added.

Craig, 49, worked with Aston Martin's design chief to customise his personal vehicle.

The actor had made his debut as Agent 007 in "Casino Royale" (2006) and also played the character created by Ian Fleming in "Quantum of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012) and "Spectre" (2015).

Last August, Craig ended months of speculation over who would star in the next film in the James Bond series, confirming he would return as Agent 007 in the next, yet-untitled instalment.