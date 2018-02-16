LOS ANGELES: Pop star Justin Bieber is set to compete in the annual NBA all-star celebrity game.

The singer won the NBA Most Valuable Player Award in the 2011 contest, reported Billboard.

Bieber will join Team Lakers, helmed by ESPN's "The Jump" host Rachel Nichols.

Team Lakers also includes celebrities such as Nick Cannon, Nate Robinson, Caleb McLaughlin, Sterling Brim and others.

The 2018 NBA all-star celebrity game will take place at the Verizon Up Arena at the Los Angeles Convention Center.