LOS ANGELES: Disney channel has announced plans to release "Descendants 3" in the summer of 2019.



The news was announced by Dove Cameron, who plays Mal in "Descendants", in a special piece of programming that aired during Disney Channel's "Zombies" on Friday. In the piece, Cameron alluded to a new villain (Mal's father) entering the story, reports variety.com.



"By adding a modern twist to Disney's most treasured heritage properties, the world of ‘Descendants' has become an instant classic. We're thrilled that the creative team that conceived and launched this global phenomenon is back to dive deeper into these characters and the imaginative world from which they come," said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, in a statement.



Along with Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope, China Anne McClain, and Cameron Boyce will reprise their roles in the third film.



Writers and producers Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon, who won a 2016 Writers Guild Award for "Descendants", will also return for the project. Its production will begin in Vancouver, Canada ahead of the summer release date.

