LONDON: Supermodel Naomi Campbell and musician Skepta are reportedly dating since a month.



Campbell, 47, and Skepta, 35, could not hide their affection for one another at Brixton's O2 Academy event here earlier this week, reports dailymail.co.uk.



"They only had eyes for each other. They were sat next to each other and were constantly whispering into each other's ears. There is an obvious spark," said a source.



After the ceremony was over, the pair headed separately to singer Liam Gallagher's afterparty, and though they departed the venue separately, they were seen leaving in the same car just a few minutes later.



The couple also appeared to pay coded tributes to each other while on stage at the music awards ceremony.