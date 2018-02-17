LOS ANGELES: Actress Olivia Wilde will make her directorial debut with "Booksmart", which will feature Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.



The film is being produced by Annapurna Pictures and Gloria Sanchez, the female-focused production banner wing of Gary Sanchez Productions, reports variety.com.



The story follows Dever and Feldstein's characters, who, on the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends, suddenly realise that they should have worked less and played more. Determined never to fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.



Wilde's film credits include "Meadowland", which she also produced; "Her" and "Rush".



She also executive produced a slew of short documentaries, including Oscar-nominated "Body Team 12".



On the directing side, she has helmed music videos for Red Hot Chili Peppers and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. She will next be seen in "A Vigilante" and "Life Itself".

