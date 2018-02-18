LOS ANGELES: Actor-singer Chris Rock claims that he was rejected by singer Rihanna.



Rock, 53, recalled the episode in his latest stand-up Netflix special "Chris Rock: Tamborine", reports dailymail.co.uk.



Rock said: "After my divorce was final, I was at a party and I saw Rihanna. I was like, 'OK, let's start this again. Let me say what's up, right?' And I'm like, 'How you doing, Rihanna?'



"Rihanna looked at me like I was one of her aunts. She didn't even register me as a d***-carrying member of society. Like, I would have had an easier time f***ing Aretha Franklin," he added.



According to Rock, who divorced in August 2016, the encounter with Rihanna, 29, occurred months after he joked about getting into the singer's 'panties' while hosting the Academy Awards in 2016.