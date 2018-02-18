LONDON: Fans are losing their calm over the inclusion of transgender actress, Daniela Vega, in the list of presenters at Academy Awards 2018.

Fans have been pouring their thumbs-up on Twitter since the first slate of Oscar presenters came out yesterday, i.e. February 18.

One user wrote, “The final presenter announced here is a notable one: actress Daniela Vega. Unless I’m wrong (I did some cursory research and I don’t think I am), Vega will be the first openly transgender performer to present at the Oscars ceremony".

One tweeted, “This is an awesome list, and I'm super excited to see Daniela Vega on it. #AFantasticWoman #TransIsBeautiful”.

Another wrote, “Daniela Vega is a wonderful choice! If I had things my way, she would've been presented with something rather than just presenting something, but this is good. Hope we'll still see her twice on the podium that evening, this one and another alongside Mr. Lelio. #afantasticwoman”.

A tweet read, “*screams after seeing Daniela Vega and Tiffany Haddish*”.

Apart from the 28-year-old Chilean actress, other people who made it to the list are ‘Moonlight’ actor Mahershala Ali, ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman, ‘Eat Pray Love’ actor Viola Davis, ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ actor Laura Dern, ‘Mother’s Day’ actor Jennifer Garner, ‘Jackie’ actor Greta Gerwig, ‘Girls Trip’ actor Tiffany Haddish, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ actor Tom Holland, ‘The Big Sick’ actor Kumail Nanjiani, ‘Suicide Squad’ actor Margot Robbie, and ‘La La Land’ actor Emma Stone .

The 90th Academy Awards will be held on March 4 and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second consecutive year.