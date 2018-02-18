NEW YORK: Socialite Paris Hilton celebrated her 37th birthday at a party in Manhattan with family, including sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild and aunt Kyle Richards, and friends like Paris Jackson.



Hilton posted photographs and videos from her bash, including a selfie of her and the 19-year-old model on Instagram, reports eonline.com.



"Paris and Paris," Hilton wrote.



Jackson's name was inspired by Hilton's.



In 2009, months after the death of Jackson's father Michael Jackson, Hilton said that her family members were close with the King of Pop and that her mother Kathy Hilton was one of his former school friends.



"So I grew up knowing Michael very well and when he had his daughter, he always loved the name Paris and grew up being an uncle to me," Hilton said.



"So he asked my mom if it was okay, and of course she said 'yes' and I think she's such a beautiful little girl and I'm proud we have the same name."



Hilton's fiance Chris Zylka is not seen in her Instagram images from her party, which took place on Thursday.



However, the two celebrated her birthday, which falls on February 17, on a trip to Brazil earlier this week. They partied at a club, where Hilton DJed.

