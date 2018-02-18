LOS ANGELES: Actress Susan Sarandon says all of Hollywood's problems, including sexism and racism, can be attributed to it becoming a huge business.



Sarandon spoke about it at a panel discussion at Tropfest Short Film Festival at Parramatta, Australia, reports hollywoodreporter.com.



Sarandon, who is serving as head juror at the gala, attributed Hollywood's increasing dependence on reboots to a "lack of imagination", which she said feeds a larger problem of discrimination, along with the "corporate takeover of making films".



"This is why we have so much sexism and racism and ageism in Hollywood," she said.



"There's a lot of businessmen that are making decisions, not people who necessarily love movies. This is where you get casting by how many followers you have on Instagram."



She praised small festivals and young filmmakers as "where our hope lies", later making special mention of Xavier Dolan, who directed her on the forthcoming "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan", and Greta Gerwig.