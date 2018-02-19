Ali Fazal's 'Victoria & Abdul' fails to register a win at Bafta
Published: 19th February 2018
Last Updated: 19th February 2018 04:02 PM | A+A A- |
LONDON: Period drama "Victoria & Abdul", starring Indian actor Ali Fazal alongside veteran British star Judi Dench, lost Make Up & Hair award to "Darkest Hour".
Fazal plays the role of Indian servant Abdul to Dench's Queen Victoria in the film directed by Stephen Frears, which received a single nod at the 71st British Film Academy Awards.
The film is again pitted against the Gary Oldman-led World War II drama in the race to the Oscars due next month in two categories for Best Costume Design, and Best Make-up and Hairstyling.
"Blade Runner 2049", "I, Tonya" and "Wonder" were also up for an award at the Baftas in the Make Up & Hair segment.
The British-American biographical drama, based on the book by Shrabani Basu, narrates the story of a unique bond between the two titular characters - different in age, ethnicity, position and gender.