Singer Fergie attends the 20th annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall in New York. AP

WASHINGTON: Grammy Award-winner Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday didn’t win over many fans.

The 42-year-old, who was tasked to sing the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’, reworked the tune to more of a jazzy beat.

However, she was slammed by the Twitterati, with a few calling it the ‘worst rendition ever’.

“Literally dying at these reactions. Fergie with the worst rendition ever,” wrote one user.

“FROM NOW ON: When you fail at something while demonstrating an insane level of confidence, you must say "I Fergged up" #fergie #NationalAnthem,” wrote another Twitter user.