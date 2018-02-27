NEW DELHI: The latest teaser poster and motion poster of Disney’s animation movie, ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2’ are cute.

The flick is an upcoming, 3D computer-animated, comedy-adventure film that is being produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The film revolves around Ralph's adventures in the Internet data space.

It will be the sequel to 2012's Wreck-It Ralph and is slated to release on November 23, 2018.