WASHINGTON: Hugh Jackman has said that the sexual misconduct allegations, that have taken Hollywood by storm, have taught him to be “more pro-active”.

The 49-year-old actor feels the allegations made against some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, are “shining a light in a really harsh and humiliating way”.

Speaking in a recent interview, Jackman shared, “It's shining a light in a really harsh and humiliating way that on some level everyone's involved. Everybody is involved. I think now we all have to go, 'Hang on, I need to be more proactive.' I think there's often been, in the kind of way where a friend of yours is cheating on their husband, and you're like, 'I'm not going to say anything about that.”

He further stated, “This is my friend, and actually: no. I think we all need to be a little more on guard, watching what's going on, protecting, and coming up with real practical solutions.”

The ‘Logan’ star also recalled how he was “bullied” by a director in the past.

“Although, bullying, in terms of directors ... I remember saying to - I don't want to say who it is; I don't think it's helpful - but someone, and I was 30, so I wasn't a kid, someone spoke to me, yelled at me in a way, and I pulled him aside, and I said, 'Listen, never speak to me like that again,” noted Jackman.

Jackman further explained, “I don't care who you are, or what job we're doing, no one has ever spoken to me like that in my life, and if someone did that in a bar, probably I'd punch 'em. And if you speak to me like that again, I may punch you.”

Jackman can be currently seen in ‘The Greatest Showman’ alongside Zac Efron and Zendaya.