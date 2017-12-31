WASHINGTON: To commemorate their 20th wedding anniversary, actor Will Smith has paid a heartfelt tribute to his ‘queen’ Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 49-year-old posted a throwback picture on social media from their big day back in 1997 and also shared some of the lessons he has learned since they first said “I do.”

The ‘Bright’ star ended the post by saying: “Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth.”

Will and Jada have two children together – son Jaden, 19, and daughter Willow, 17.