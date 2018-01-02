Filmmaker James Wan, famous for films such as Saw and the Conjuring franchise, is directing the upcoming Aquaman film, and on the first day of the new year, he teased fans with a sneak peek of what might be the titular hero’s new armour in the film.

The picture, shared via his Twitter page, seems to depict an arm or leg-piece with an intricate octopus design embossed on the metal. The tweet, which read, “Happy New Year from the Deep! Here’s to a great 2018,” had the image, which also included a helmet and a hooked spearhead in the background.

Starring Jason Momoa as Aquaman, the film will have Nicole Kidman and Temuera Morrison playing Aquaman’s parents.