Game of Thrones' actor Kit Harington who plays the character of Jon Snow in HBO's hit series was seen

partying at Barfly bar in New York City. The actor was so drunk that his behaviour wasn't appreciated by others present.

According to a TMZ report, while others were playing the pool game, Harington kept interrupting them by banging on the pool table. He appears to be disruptive while pushing people away from him and leaning against a pool table.

In a video posted by TMZ, Harington is been seen escorted out of the bar by the bouncers. At first, the actor left the bar but returned again after a while only to be dragged out.

Harington is one among the highest paid actors on television. The actor got recently engaged to Rose Leslie, his co-star in the same series.

It is unclear what the actor was doing in New York. He will be seen on the television for the final season of

Game of Thrones in 2019.

