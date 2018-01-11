WASHINGTON: Studio mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by many top Hollywood actresses of sexual misconduct, was filmed getting assaulted at a Paradise Valley restaurant in Arizona.

According to TMZ, the disgraced producer was dining at Elements, a restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, when he was approached by two men.

One of the men walked up to Weinstein and slapped him in the face twice before telling him, “you’re a piece of s***.”

According to the report, Weinstein was having dinner, when a patron asked for a photograph. Weinstein declined, and when he got up to leave after dinner, the man who’d asked for the photo told his friend to record what happened next.

Meanwhile, Weinstein’s representatives have issued a statement and said that the report done by TMZ is not accurate.