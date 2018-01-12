WASHINGTON: Just two days after a rousing speech by Oprah Winfrey at the Golden Globes, Hollywood actress Gal Gadot shared the same sentiment at the Critics` Choice Awards as she just showed the world why indeed she is the real ‘Wonder Woman’ of Hollywood.

The actress was honoured with the #SeeHer award at this year’s Critics` Choice Awards, reports Entertainment Weekly.

‘Wonder Woman’ director Patty Jenkins presented her with the #SeeHer Award, honouring the actress for challenging female stereotypes on screen and off.

Gadot accepted the award by saying that all her life she wanted to play a role of a strong, independent, pure hearted, real women and she found all these qualities in Daiana Prince aka Wonder Woman.

Gal said, “The irony in this is that later I was cast as Wonder Woman and all the qualities that I looked for I found in her. She's full of heart, strength, compassion and forgiveness. She's not perfect and that makes her real."

The Israeli actress thanked the critics ‘for this amazing honor and recognition’ and thanked her ‘friend and sister’ Patty for the award.

Gal also shared about the box office success that women enjoyed but also noted that there is still a long way to go.

‘This year three of the top grossing films were female lead and one of them was directed by my wonderful Patty Jenkins,’ she said referring to ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, ‘Beauty And The Beast’ and ‘Wonder Woman’, adding, “There were eight other films in the top 100 that were directed by females. While this is progress, there is a long way to go.”

Gadot also expressed support for the current movement of people speaking out against harassment in Hollywood and beyond.

“I want to share this award with all the women and men who stand for what’s right, standing for those who can’t stand or speak for themselves,” she said. “And I promise, my commitment to all of you is that I will never be silenced. And we will continue to band together to make strides uniting for equality,” shared Gadot.

In addition to Gadot’s tribute, Wonder Woman received three Critics’ Choice nominations and won the award for ‘Best Action Movie’.

Both Jenkins and Gadot are on board to return for Wonder Woman 2, which is scheduled to hit theaters November 1, 2019.