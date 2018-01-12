23rd Critics’ Choice Awards: Here is a full list of winners
By ANI | Published: 12th January 2018 10:56 AM |
Last Updated: 12th January 2018 10:56 AM | A+A A- |
WASHINGTON: Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’ and HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ were the big winners at the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards.
Hosted by Olivia Munn, the ceremony, which celebrated film and TV, took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
-Best Picture
The Shape of Water
- Best Actor
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
- Best Actress
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
-Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
- Best Young Actor/Actress
Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project
- Best Acting Ensemble
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Best Director
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
- Best Original Screenplay
Jordan Peele – Get Out
- Best Adapted Screenplay
James Ivory – Call Me by Your Name
- Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins – Blade Runner 2049
-Best Production Design
Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin – The Shape of Water
- Best Editing (Tie)
Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos – Baby Driver
Lee Smith – Dunkirk
- Best Costume Design
Mark Bridges – Phantom Thread
-Best Hair and Makeup
Darkest Hour
- Best Visual Effects
War for the Planet of the Apes
- Best Animated Feature
Coco
- Best Action Movie
Wonder Woman
- Best Comedy
The Big Sick
- Best Actor in a Comedy
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
- Best Actress in a Comedy
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
-Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie
Get Out
- Best Foreign Language Film
In the Fade
- Best Song
"Remember Me" – Coco
- Best Score
Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water
- Best Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Best Actress in a Drama Series
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Best Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
- Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
-Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Walton Goggins – Vice Principals (HBO)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
- Best Limited Series
Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Best Movie Made for TV
The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
- Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series
Ewan McGregor – Fargo (FX)
- Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Best Talk Show
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
- Best Animated Series
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
-Best Unstructured Reality Series
Born This Way (A&E)
- Best Structured Reality Series
Shark Tank (ABC)
- Best Reality Competition Series
The Voice (NBC)
- Best Reality Show Host
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)