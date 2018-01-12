WASHINGTON: Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’ and HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ were the big winners at the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards.

Hosted by Olivia Munn, the ceremony, which celebrated film and TV, took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

-Best Picture

The Shape of Water

- Best Actor

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

- Best Actress

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

-Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

- Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

- Best Young Actor/Actress

Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project

- Best Acting Ensemble

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

- Best Director

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

- Best Original Screenplay

Jordan Peele – Get Out

- Best Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory – Call Me by Your Name

- Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins – Blade Runner 2049

-Best Production Design

Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin – The Shape of Water

- Best Editing (Tie)

Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos – Baby Driver

Lee Smith – Dunkirk

- Best Costume Design

Mark Bridges – Phantom Thread

-Best Hair and Makeup

Darkest Hour

- Best Visual Effects

War for the Planet of the Apes

- Best Animated Feature

Coco

- Best Action Movie

Wonder Woman

- Best Comedy

The Big Sick

- Best Actor in a Comedy

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

- Best Actress in a Comedy

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

-Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie

Get Out

- Best Foreign Language Film

In the Fade

- Best Song

"Remember Me" – Coco

- Best Score

Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water

- Best Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

- Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

- Best Actress in a Drama Series

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

- Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix)

- Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

- Best Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

- Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

- Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

-Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Walton Goggins – Vice Principals (HBO)

- Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

- Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies (HBO)

- Best Movie Made for TV

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

- Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

Ewan McGregor – Fargo (FX)

- Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

- Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies (HBO)

- Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)

- Best Talk Show

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

- Best Animated Series

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

-Best Unstructured Reality Series

Born This Way (A&E)

- Best Structured Reality Series

Shark Tank (ABC)

- Best Reality Competition Series

The Voice (NBC)

- Best Reality Show Host

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)