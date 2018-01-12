Minnie Mouse, left, and Katy Perry attend a ceremony honoring Minnie with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Photo | AP)

LOS ANGELES: America’s childhood sweetheart, Minnie Mouse, becomes the 2,627th star to leave her mark on the legendary Hollywood strip.

She may be turning 90, but her big bow and polka dot dress have inspired top designers across the globe. She has a starring role in a Disney channel show and can be seen greeting and dancing with fans across various Disney theme parks around the world.

Minnie’s onscreen boyfriend, Mickey Mouse, another legendary character, accompanied her during the ceremony on January 22, 2018.

Katy Perry co-hosted the dedication ceremony with Robert Iger, chief executive of The Walk Disney. The American pop star took to Twitter to honour the recognition.

She wrote, “After 90 years of serving looks & smiles as the polka dot queen, it’s time she got that recognition”.

Ironically, the then-50-yeal-old Mickey was the first animated cartoon character to get a star on the wall in 1978. Later on, he was joined by other Disney toon characters such as Tinker Bell, Snow White, Winnie the Pooh, and Donald Duck.

Receiving the honours 40 years after her boyfriend, Minnie was immortalized with the bronze star plaque on the wall with great pomp and show. Walk of Fame ceremony organisers hailed the mouse’s “fun-loving, independent personality”.

According to Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, it has taken Minnie such a long time because Disney did not nominate her for the honour before now.

She added, “Minnie Mouse is a woman of the ages and her iconic status makes her a great addition to our Walk of Fame!” with great enthusiasm.

Russi Taylor, who has voiced the iconic toon character for more than 30 years, which is one-third of her lifetime, said she would be “absolutely thrilled beyond words” for the recognition.

Minnie Mouse made her debut alongside her onscreen partner Mickey Mouse in 1928-movie, Steamboat Willie.