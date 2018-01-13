BEIJING: The word "BlackHogwats" has become a trendy hashtag on Twitter with people imagining all characters in Harry Potter series to be black. The author, J.K. Rowling, is "loving them".



From Harry Potter, Hermione Granger to Dumbledore, from Professor Snape to Lord Voldemort, all the roles are played by famous black actors or actresses in Twitter users' imagination, which are displayed in pictures and gifs posted on web, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to one fan's cast list, Caleb Mclaughlin can be Potter while Yara Shahidi be Hermione. Another fan suggests Zoe Kravitz play Hermione and Morgan Freeman play Dumbledore.



Apart from the cast list, specific scenes and plots are reset by Harry Potter fans. Gifs showing simulated magic classes and featuring facial expressions relevant to the series are plauded and retweeted.



Quidditch game is among the most redesigned scenes. Some celebration of winning the game goes with black girls dancing during a mid-match, some with black youth shouting and laughing in joy.



As people keep on adding personal imagination to make the magic world of Hogwarts black and funny, a fan asked Harry Potter's creator, J.K. Rowling, whether she saw the hashtag.



The writer answered Friday on her tweet: "Seeing them and loving them."

