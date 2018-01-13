In this 1986 file photo, Charles Manson is seen in court. (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES: Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio's is in talks to star in the currently untitled project about American criminal Charles Manson and the Manson Family murders directed by Quentin Tarantino.

The untitled project is based on the 1969 murder spree conducted by four members of the Manson Family, a cult led by Charles Manson.

The murders took place in the home of actress Sharon Tate, the wife of director Roman Polanski, who was killed when she was eight months pregnant, alongside four others. Charles and other members of his "family" were sentenced to life imprisonment in 1971.

The 43-year-old has been offered the role of "an aging actor in the story that is being kept under wraps but is a 'Pulp Fiction'-esque movie set in the 1969 Los Angeles during the summer of the Manson murders". The deal is expected to be sealed soon, reports deadline.com.

DiCaprio previously worked with Tarantino in Western slave-themed film "Django Unchained" (2012) which also earned rave reviews and several nominations at various awards shows.

The upcoming Manson film will potentially become a star-studded movie, as Margot Robbie, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Samuel L. Jackson and Jennifer Lawrence have reportedly been approached for roles in the film.

The movie is being developed at Sony Pictures, which has set August 9, 2019, as its release date to mark the 50th anniversary of the murder of Tate.