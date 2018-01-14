LOS ANGELES: Actor Eliza Dushku has claimed that she was sexually molested by Joel Kramer, "one of Hollywood's leading stunt coordinators", on the 1994 film "True Lies", when she was 12-years-old.

The 37-year-old actor, who played Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter Dana Tasker in the hit action movie, opened up in a lengthy post on Facebook, saying the man who was in-charge of her safety on the film sets, turned into her abuser.

"When I was 12 years old, while filming 'True Lies', I was sexually molested by Joel Kramer, one of HollywoodÂ’s leading stunt coordinators.

"Ever since, I have struggled with how and when to disclose this, if ever. At the time, I shared what happened to me with my parents, two adult friends and one of my older brothers. No one seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I," Dushku wrote.

The actor claimed how Kramer, who was 36 at the time, had lured her to his Miami hotel room "with a promise to my parent that he would take me for a swim at the stunt crew's hotel pool and for my first sushi meal thereafter".

"I remember, so clearly 25 years later, how Joel Kramer made me feel special, how he methodically built my and my parents' trust, for months grooming me," she wrote.

Dushku alleged he placed her on one of the room's two hotel beds, vanished into the bathroom only to emerge naked, "bearing nothing but a small hand towel" over his genitals.

Kramer then allegedly laid on top of her and "rubbed all over me" until he climaxed.

Dushsku further wrote, on their way back home, he felt aroused again when he put the actor on his lap in the backseat of a taxi.

The "Bring It On" star thanked Hollywood female actors who came forward with their horrific stories of being subjected to sexual harassment at the hands of Harvey Weinstein that gave her the strength to open up about her ordeal.

"True Lies" director James Cameron addressed allegations made by Dushku, praising the actor for her bravery in speaking out.

"... Eliza is very brave for speaking up. I think all the women are that are speaking up and calling for a reckoning now. I think this has been endemic throughout human systems, not just Hollywood, but because Hollywood deals with - women who were victims 10, 15, 20 years ago are famous today, so they get to have a louder voice when they come forward, so bravo for them for doing it. And I'm glad Eliza did that," he said.

Cameron added had he had any inkling about such behaviour on his movie sets, "there would've been no mercy".