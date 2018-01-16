LONDON: Mirror Mirror on the wall, who is the ‘greatest actor’ of them all.

The mirror has answered and it is none other than our very own ‘Forrest Gump’ Tom Hanks, who has been voted as the ‘Greatest Actor of all Time’ by the fans, reports the Independent.

In a poll conducted by Rankerpoll website, Hanks was voted the greatest movie actor in entertainment history by 1.1m voters.

Veteran actress Late Bette Davis claimed the second spot, while ‘The Godfather’ star Marlon Brando clinched the third rank.

Meanwhile, Academy Award winning actors James Stewart and Katharine Hepburn rounded out the top five with, fourth and fifth place respectively.

Here’s the full list of ten ‘Greatest Actors of all Time’:

1) Tom Hanks

2) Bette Davis

3) Marlon Brando

4) James Stewart

5) Katharine Hepburn

6) Robert DeNiro

7) Jack Nicholson

8) Morgan Freeman

9) Anthony Hopkins

10) Dustin Hoffman



The website urged fans to rate the actors and actresses on their entire body of work, not just what they have done recently.